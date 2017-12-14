PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly Pretzel Factory is expanding into New York City.
The company announced this week that it will open 25 stores in Manhattan.
“We think New Yorkers will fall in love with these pretzels. There are many transplants in NYC who already love the product,” said Philly Pretzel Factory CDO Tom Monaghan.
Monaghan says Philly soft pretzels are already a hit in Manhattan.
“When we do shows at the Javits Center, people line up before we even open and tell us that we give them the best pretzel experience in their lives and they look forward to seeing us in NYC,” said Monaghan.
Monaghan added that the company is always looking to expand outside the Philadelphia area.
“We’re always looking to continue expanding and filling out the states where we have a presence. We obviously have a huge presence and following in the Philadelphia area, but we have locations south to Florida, the Carolinas and Texas, north to Massachusetts, and in the Midwest, including Ohio, Illinois and Indiana,” he said.
The Philly Pretzel Factory has more than 170 locations in 19 states.