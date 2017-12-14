PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve ever been to Philly, you know there are a few basic food groups: cheesesteaks, pretzels, Tastykakes and water ice.

There’s also one iconic convenience store: Wawa.

“Wawa. Love Wawa,” said Lauren Meredith of Philadelphia.

“It’s quick, it’s ready. You get gas there too,” added Philly resident Shaunte Blow.

So, imagine the excitement around Thursday’s opening of the biggest Wawa ever. A one of a kind, restaurant-style location made up of 9,200 square feet, complete with custom salads and nitro cold brew coffee.

The only problem? It’s in Washington, D.C.

“I feel some type of way,” said Blow.

“That’s terrible, it should be in Philly,” added Meredith.

With so many sounding off, especially on social media, a spokeswoman stepped in to assure us it’s nothing personal and that there was simply more space available in the nation’s capital.

The company also pointed out its plan to open three brand new Center City locations in the first half of 2018.

So, if you’ve gotta have a Wawa, rest assured there will soon be even more to go around.