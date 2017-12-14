WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of The Region | School Closings/Delays | Full Weather Coverage
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — TheScore.com had an interested take on the top 10 teams in the NFL this week, leaving the 11-2 Eagles off the list completely.

Heading into Week 15 in the NFL, the Eagles and Steelers are the only teams to clinch a playoff spot, as Philadelphia won the NFC East last week with their win over the Rams. Unfortunately, they lost their star QB Carson Wentz to a torn ACL, which is presumably the reason they were left off this list by The Score. 

Eagles CB Jalen Mills didn’t appreciate the slight, and had something to say about it on Twitter.

The Eagles now turn to Nick Foles, as they’ll need to win two out of their next three games to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

