PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warning from pediatricians.

The chaos of the season can be distracting for parents, but it’s important to watch out for little ones.

“The ornaments, you know, they’re beautiful but we want to think about the little ones around and we want to think about what are the things they can grab on,” said Dr. Purva Grover, with Cleveland Clinic Children.

Pediatricians say small children can break fragile, glass ornaments and cut themselves so it’s best to place anything breakable at the top of the tree.

The same goes for ornaments that contain small items that a child could swallow and the toys underneath the tree should get a safety check too.

“It’s very important to read the labels to make sure that it’s age appropriate and not just age appropriate for the child you are giving the gift for, the present is intended to be for, but also for siblings around,” Grover said.

Experts say to watch out for sharp edges, small pieces, magnets, button batteries and here’s one you not have thought of: the material a gift is wrapped in.

“The plastic wrappings, you know, all the wrapping paper you get [are] a huge suffocating risk for little kids around,” said Grover.

And if you’re cooking for the holiday, it’s a good idea to safeguard the stove.

“Always try to make sure that the pan and the handle is turned away at least the danger of the pan handle and the whole contents falling on them is lower,” said Grover.

The oven can also pose a tipping danger to small children if they tug or climb on the door. An anti-tip bracket can easily prevent that kind of an accident.

And a final holiday safety warning from doctors: small, colorful sweets and hard candies are choking hazards and should be kept away from small children.