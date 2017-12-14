PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The opportunity to buy health insurance coverage on the Affordable Care Act marketplace ends at midnight Friday, so public health advocates are urging consumers to get cracking.

“Financial assistance is still available,” said Pennsylvania Health Access Network Executive Director Antoinette Kraus. “You should go to healthcare.gov, go shopping — folks are actually finding plans that are cheaper this year than last year.”

Kraus says if you’re set to be automatically re-enrolled in a plan, double-check the details.

“If you find that you don’t like it, or maybe your doctor is in a different network, you are not able to change your plan after the deadline,” she explained. “So it’s important for everyone to go back to healthcare.gov to shop, to look at their options.”

And if you’re confused, help is available.

“We’re here from 9 (am) to 9 (pm),” Kraus said. “You can call us at 877-570-3642, and a navigator can help you figure out what your options are.”

There’s also in-person assistance those same hours at the Friends Center at 1501 Cherry St in Center City.

In the Garden State, New Jersey Citizen Action’s Maura Collinsgrus says there’s a wealth of information at covernj.org. And once you’ve bought your plan…

“People should call their members of congress and ask them to support the Affordable Care Act,” she said, “so we can continue the progress we’ve made to date.”