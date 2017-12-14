WEATHER: Next Chance For Snowflakes |  Full Weather Coverage
KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Late at night on November 16, 2017, the Barclay Friends assisted living community in West Chester, Pennsylvania went up in flames. The fire tore through the building, quickly growing to five alarms. 137 seniors were inside. This story is about the heroic efforts by first responders to get them out, and the neighbors who got up in the middle of the night and sprang into action.

barclay friends fire An Entire Neighborhood Mobilized. Jumping Out Of Bed To Help Rescue Those People. The Barclay Friends Fire: A KYW Original Podcast

Firefighters pour water on the Barclay Friends assisted living community, attempting to put out a blaze that grew to five alarms in a very short period of time. (credit: Dan Miller)

KYW reporter Paul Kurtz, traffic reporter and volunteer firefighter Dan Miller, and reporter Steve Tawa  join the podcast to tell the story of the nursing home fire.

first responders An Entire Neighborhood Mobilized. Jumping Out Of Bed To Help Rescue Those People. The Barclay Friends Fire: A KYW Original Podcast

First responders and neighborhood residents helped wheel seniors to safety. (credit: Dan Miller)

inferno An Entire Neighborhood Mobilized. Jumping Out Of Bed To Help Rescue Those People. The Barclay Friends Fire: A KYW Original Podcast

The raging inferno that consumed the Barclay Friends home. (credit: Dan Miller)

