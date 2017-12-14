PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Late at night on November 16, 2017, the Barclay Friends assisted living community in West Chester, Pennsylvania went up in flames. The fire tore through the building, quickly growing to five alarms. 137 seniors were inside. This story is about the heroic efforts by first responders to get them out, and the neighbors who got up in the middle of the night and sprang into action.
KYW reporter Paul Kurtz, traffic reporter and volunteer firefighter Dan Miller, and reporter Steve Tawa join the podcast to tell the story of the nursing home fire.
Scroll Down KYW is hosted and produced by Tom Rickert in the KYW Studios in Philadelphia. You can follow the show on Twitter: @ScrollDownKYW. And you can follow Tom: @teerick.
Find us wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe!