PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is calling on the judge to be removed in the Meek Mill case.

In a letter addressed to Judge Shelia A. Woods-Skipper, the president judge of the Court of Common Pleads of Philadelphia, Sharpton said Judge Genece Brinkley “has been deaf to the questions raised about her potential conflicts” after sentencing the rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, to prison for two to four years for violating probation.

“It is generally held in all judicial circles that the administration of justice must be fair, equal and impartial. It is also generally accepted in the law, that the appearance of bias or lack of impartiality, is as serious as actual bias or lack of the ability to be fair and impartial. There have been credible allegations made concerning Judge Brinkley’s ability to be fair and impartial in the matters concerning Mr. Williams,” Sharpton said in the letter.

He continued, “I believe that Judge Brinkley must be removed from the case involving Mr. Williams and a Judge assigned who can conduct and preside in a fair and impartial manner.”

Sharpton visited Mill last month in prison.

On Nov. 6, Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in state prison for probation violations on a nearly a 10-year-old gun charge.

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Superior Court denied Mill’s motion for bail, but an appeal is still pending.

His defense filed the application and an appeal last week to the higher court.

His defense attorneys have claimed the judge has been inappropriate with Mill, and have based their appeal on alleged misconduct in the courtroom.