By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of Americans will be traveling to see loved one this holiday season, and AAA Mid-Atlantic has some tips to avoid frustration.

Patience and preparedness are two of the keys to a pleasant trip, according to AAA spokeswoman Kathleen Miller.

“No one ever puts on their calendar, ‘Hey, I’m going to get stranded today, I’m going to have a flat tire, I’m going to have a dead battery,'” Miller said.

Cold weather is hard on tires and batteries. If your car battery is older than a couple of years, it might be time to replace it.

“It’s always a good idea to take care of these things and prep yourself,” Miller said, “especially if you’re going to be making a very, very long trip.”

She says about 1.2 million people from the Philadelphia region will travel at least 50 miles. The airport and train stations also will be busy, so arrive early to depart on-time.

