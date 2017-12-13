WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Rich Zeoli
3:00pm- How last night’s election results reflect Republican voters’ feelings on Roy Moore and President Trump and what this means for the future on tax reform and Senate control.

3:20pm- Last night news commentators such as Rachel Maddow, Steve Kornacki, John Heilemann, Chuck Todd, and Savannah Guthrie weigh in on Senatorial race in Alabama.

4:35pm- Text messages between two FBI agents, who worked on Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, reveal anti-Trump sentiments and how these texts ultimately affect the Mueller investigation. 

4:50pm- Anderson Cooper claims his Twitter account was hacked after anti-Trump tweet was posted.

5:20pm- During House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defends special counsel Robert Mueller.

 

 

 

 

 

