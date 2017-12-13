DOVER, DE (CBS) – Another earthquake struck parts of Delaware on Tuesday night.
According to the U.S. Geographical Survey, around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 12, Dover, Delaware, was hit by a 1.2 magnitude earthquake.
Just two weeks on Nov. 30, 2017, a 1.4 magnitude earthquake struck the same area.
The November earthquake that occurred in Dover, is said to be the largest earthquake to occur within about a 90 mile radius since 1994 when a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded near Reading, Pennsylvania, and the largest in Delaware since an earthquake of unknown magnitude struck Wilmington on October 9, 1871
The earthquake that occurred last night could possibly be linked back to November’s earthquake as late aftershocks.
There have been no reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake in Dover or nearby areas.