WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Delaware, Dover Delaware, earthquake

DOVER, DE (CBS) – Another  earthquake struck parts of Delaware on Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Geographical Survey, around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 12, Dover, Delaware, was hit by a 1.2 magnitude earthquake. 

Just two weeks on Nov. 30, 2017, a 1.4 magnitude earthquake struck the same area.

untitled106 USGS: 1.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delaware

Credit: USGC

The November earthquake that occurred in Dover, is said to be the largest earthquake to occur within about a 90 mile radius since 1994 when a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded near Reading, Pennsylvania, and the largest in Delaware since an earthquake of unknown magnitude struck Wilmington on October 9, 1871

The earthquake that occurred last night could possibly be linked back to November’s earthquake as late aftershocks.

There have been no reports of any injuries or damage from the earthquake in Dover or nearby areas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch