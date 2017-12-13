PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are searching for two people who left the scene of a fatal accident in the city’s Tacony section overnight.
Police were called to the intersection of Disston Street and Torresdale Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
On scene they found three victims, one of whom was ejected from a Toyota sedan and pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. Chief Inspector Scott Small says the other two people were also injured.
Small says witnesses saw a man and a woman get out of the other vehicle and run off from the scene, and that the woman who ran off had injuries to her head.
Police are hoping surveillance cameras from businesses in the area can help identify the two people who left the scene.
Comments
Dan WingMore from Dan Wing