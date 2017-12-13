WEATHER: Multiple Clipper Systems Forecast To Move Through The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) —Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old Upper Darby man with dementia.

francisco martinez Search For Missing 75 Year Old Upper Darby Man Suffering From Dementia

Credit: (CBS3)

Francisco Martinez was last seen by his wife around midnight Tuesday at his residence in the 800 block of Providence Road in the Secane section of the Upper Darby.

Police say Martinez is known often visit Goff’s Suds and Soda at 560 S. Oak Ave. and Giant at 539 S. Oak Ave. in Aldan.

According to police, both businesses have said they have not spotted Martinez.

Police describe Martinez as 5-foot-5 inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a thin build. He was reportedly last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a gray shirt.

