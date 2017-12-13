UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) —Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old Upper Darby man with dementia.
Francisco Martinez was last seen by his wife around midnight Tuesday at his residence in the 800 block of Providence Road in the Secane section of the Upper Darby.
Police say Martinez is known often visit Goff’s Suds and Soda at 560 S. Oak Ave. and Giant at 539 S. Oak Ave. in Aldan.
According to police, both businesses have said they have not spotted Martinez.
Police describe Martinez as 5-foot-5 inches, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and a thin build. He was reportedly last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a gray shirt.