PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you have a live Christmas tree in the house this year? The Philadelphia Fire Department and friends have some advice to keep the tree and you safe.
Students from Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic School joined fire department brass at their Spring Garden headquarters Wednesday to deliver tree safety tips for the Christmas holidays.
Undocumented Family Seeks Sanctuary At Historic Philly Church
Among them – never leave a lit tree unattended, keep portable heaters away from the tree, never have a tree blocking exits or stairs and be sure to keep it well watered.
Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel shared his own views on live holiday trees.
“While they smell nice and there are a lot of nice characteristics that I understand why people enjoy live trees,” he said, “we, as the Philadelphia Fire Department and all of us as firefighters, much prefer the artificial, more fire-safe trees.”