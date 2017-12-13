PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With bitter cold temperatures, most people living in Philadelphia are able to make it home to a warm house.

Many of the city’s homeless are not, and that is why the city has enacted a “Code Blue.”

Due to the bitter temperatures, Homeless Outreach advocates respond to calls and visit common homeless gathering places to ensure everyone has a warm place to shelter from the cold.

Wednesday, more than 29 calls came in by noon. Normally, the city sees 29 calls in an entire day.

“It’s been very busy,” said Michael McLaughlin, a Homeless Outreach Advocate.

“We’ve had non-stop calls since we got in at 9,” he continued.

One call sent Michael and his partner, Janice Burke to the Rittenhouse Square area. There a woman was bundled up and trying to stay warm on a bench on someone’s property. McLaughlin and Burke tried persuading her to come to a shelter, but she refused.

“The temperatures and I don’t think she’s dressed warm enough. She’s never going to come in on her own,” explained McLaughlin.

The advocates had to contact Philadelphia Police to assist them in bringing the homeless woman to a shelter since the cold temperatures are simply too dangerous.

“It’s hard. It’s hard. You go home and think about the one person who wouldn’t come in off the streets,” said Burke.

If you see someone who needs help, contact the Homeless Outreach hotline, which is staffed 24 hours and 7 days a week at 215-232-1984.