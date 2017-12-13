PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The season of giving was on full display at a Community Center in West Kensington Wednesday. On the receiving end of the generosity were students from ten schools in West Kensington, North Philadelphia and Fishtown.

It began with a morning buffet followed by a magic show and a visit from Santa Claus.

The 26th Police District Christmas party has been a staple of the community for decades. Captain Krista Dahlcampbell say it gets bigger every year thanks to a helping hand from neighbors and businesses.

“The 26th District is really fortunate. We have an excellent police district advisory committee and we have many folks even within our own district that support us financially and also with their time,” she said. “So many of our members are here today to help with the party, so we have a lot of things to give to the kids and we’re excited to do it.

Brand new unwrapped toys lined the wall near several rows of shiny bicycles and a table packed with winter hats, gloves and socks. It was a lot to take in for the wide-eyed young ones.

“I just like it because there’s magic and all and face painting and balloons,” said one boy, “and Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and Frosty.”