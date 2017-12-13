WEATHER: Multiple Clipper Systems Forecast To Move Through The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time to welcome in 2018 with bright lights and a bang, a new law affords Pennsylvania residents the same rights as out-of-state visitors when it comes to purchasing aerial fireworks, according to a Pocono Record report.

The law, which passed as House Bill 542 on Oct. 30 permits Pennsylvanians to both purchase and use fireworks once only available to people from out-of-state. Now, residents can go beyond their sparklers and launch aerial fireworks on their property.

“Overall, it has been frustrating for Pennsylvania residents over the years when they can only shop for certain fireworks,” State Rep. Rosemary Brown said in the report. “The new law allows Pennsylvania residents to purchase Class C fireworks for the 18 and older population that can already be sold to out-of-state residents.”

According to the report, fireworks stores must have a license to receive a certificate to sell these aerial fireworks to residents.

