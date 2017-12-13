PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a strong arctic cold front pulled through the region on Tuesday afternoon, frigid air will remain settled over the region for the next 4 to 5 days as high temperatures remain below average and even below 40° during the afternoon hours until the second half of the weekend when we finally rebound a small amount.

Wednesday afternoon will be the most raw of the next coming days thanks to strong winds that will gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph at times this afternoon. When you couple in the strong winds with the cold afternoon high temperatures that should not reach higher than the lower 30s we can expect much of the region to remain in wind chills in the teens much of the afternoon. As you head farther north where we are likely to only reach highs in the 20s wind chills should stay in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. The relief comes later this afternoon and this evening as the winds eventually die down to a range of 5-15 mph.

We stay on the cold side of things due to a stream of weak, fast-moving low pressure systems called “Alberta Clippers”, named after the region of Western Canada where they tend to originate. In general these system lack moisture and in general just bring an influx of colder temperatures and that is the pattern that we will be experiencing.

That being said with the systems coming across the area, we still need to be alert for a couple round of light snow showers starting tonight and lasting for much of the second half of the week. Tonight as the first low rolls through look for light snow showers mainly north of Philly but a couple flakes are likely close to the city as well. Accumulations should remain light if we see anything at all, with a chance for an inch or 2 tops in the Poconos and nothing more than a dusting for the immediate Philly metro area.

Conditions should clear enough on Friday that we don’t see much in the way of snow on Friday during the day but another Clipper is likely to push across the region on Friday and another round of spotty and light snow showers are possible to end the week. Even though amounts are likely to remain low with both systems there are still likely to be slick spots on area roads so make sure you are taking your time on the morning drives Thursday and Friday and always make sure to bring the pets inside and check on the older neighbors you might have when conditions become dangerous like this. Have a great Wednesday! Stay warm Everyone!