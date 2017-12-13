CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey’s top elected Republican is reacting to Roy Moore’s apparent defeat in Alabama’s special US Senate election.
After appearing at an opioid pain conference at Cooper Hospital, Governor Chris Christie was asked to opine on how the battle between Roy Moore and Doug Jones turned out.
“Roy Moore was unfit to be in the United States Senate,” Christie told KYW Newsradio. “Now he won’t be and the people of Alabama made that determination. And I always had confidence in the fact that they would.”
Christie reiterated his belief that political endorsements are, more often than not, “useless” and that the results are not necessarily a referendum on the Trump Administration.
Rather, he suggests Alabama voters looked at Moore’s total record, over and above the allegations of getting involved with teenage girls in his 30s, and decided he just didn’t measure up.