Filed Under:Delaware, heroin, Heroin Overdose, Local TV

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del.  (CBS) — New Castle County police say they are currently responding to four separate heroin overdoses, three of which were fatal.

The incidents happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday in the areas of Bear, Brandywine and Claymont, where police say they found three different people deceased. But the cause of death for each person has yet to be determined by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

Police also responded to another overdose where they used NARCAN to save someone from overdosing.

In all the cases, police say they recovered evidence related to heroin use.

 

