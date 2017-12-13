ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s newest casino is giving 15 young residents a rare gift: the opportunity to break into the construction business.
Hard Rock, which is converting the former Trump Taj Mahal into its own branded casino resort next summer, is sponsoring a 12-week program to train the young workers and then connect them with jobs on the project.
A neighborhood group, “Friends In Action,” helped identify candidates.
One of them is Dominick White, who lives in a neighborhood plagued by crime and drugs.
White says he looks forward to a stable job that will let him escape his surroundings, provide for his family and be able to buy something without worrying where the money will come from.
About 20 percent of Atlantic City’s 22,000 casino workers live in the city.
