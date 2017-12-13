By Christina Dagnelli

The holidays are here and that means giving gifts. Sometimes it’s a challenge to find the perfect gift for a loved one. One idea to consider is giving a gift card to a favorite establishment. This way they can pick out their own gift. Or perhaps you want to give the gift of an experience. Here are 5 tops spots in Philly to purchase gift cards and gift certificates. All of these places have the option to purchase online or via phone if you can’t stop in.

Big Blue Marble Bookstore

551 Carpenter Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19119

(215) 844-1870

www.bigbluemarblebooks.com

A local beloved bookstore in Philly is Big Blue Marble Bookstore. You can get a gift card from here to give the gift of reading, or book related accessories. Books are a wonderful gift for nearly anyone. A gift card here will allow someone to buy a book they want, or need. Plus this bookstore holds regular events such as story time, poetry readings and meetings with authors.

The Parlour

1339 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

(215) 278-7613

www.parlourhairandskin.com

For the person on your list who would love a day of pampering. The Parlour is very clean and the décor is described as “a mystical fairy garden” The Parlour offers complete hair and services. Some include keratin treatment, coloring, blowouts, and they even can enhance your eye lashes and tinting. Gift cards can be purchased in any amount; they also have standards such as $25, $50, $100. The Parlour is open all week except Monday.

Oyster House

1516 Sansom St

Philadelphia 19102

(215) 567-7683

www.oysterhousephilly.com

Sometimes the best gift is an evening out, especially to a restaurant that someone has always wanted to try, but felt it was a bit expensive. You can get a gift card from The Oyster House to give as a gift. This restaurant is a popular eatery for seafood lovers since 1976. Oyster House serves up 8 varieties of oysters and a special New England style clam bake called a “Dump Dinner”. This includes a family style selection of lobster, Steamed mussels and clams, veggies, slaw, potatoes, and sausages for one price. They also are famous for their scallops. Dessert is delicious and some popular items include cinnamon ice cream, and their chocolate peanut butter pie. The Oyster House is overall pricey so a gift card can make it more affordable.

Tranquil and Serenemoments

4409 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

(888) 556-0005

www.tranquil-serenemoments.com

Relaxation and rejuvenation is promised at this spa in Philadelphia. Here you can get waxing services, massage, body wraps and a variety of holistic healing. Tranquil and Serenemoments also has workshops and classes. A gift card here may serve a day of relaxation or the opening of a door to a whole new way of being or lifestyle. Reki classes are growing in popularity, so not only can someone experience this service, they can learn how to practice and receive certification.

The Franklin Institute

222 North Twentieth St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

215 448-1200

www.fi.edu

Most people from the Philly area are familiar with the Franklin Institute. Visiting costs can add up when you factor in everything so a gift certificate here could be just what someone who wants to visit more often. The Franklin Institute has 4 floors, each dedicated to a different realm of discovery. Some examples are the popular Giant Heart exhibit, and the fun and interactive third floor of the museum Sir Isaac’s Loft, which is dedicated to a combination of Art & Physics. Gift certificates can be a set amount to cover a visit or two. Family memberships begin at $85 which covers one adult and one child. Options go up and can include multiple ammenities and people.

