PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t easy, but a win is a win.

The Sixers beat the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Tuesday night on nation TV, 118-112, in overtime despite committing 24 turnovers.

Joel Embiid lead the Sixers with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in a career-high 39 minutes.

28 PTS / 12 REB / 8 AST / +18@JoelEmbiid 20¢ shy of the trip-dub! pic.twitter.com/WNJIEqv1tT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 13, 2017

It was Embiid’s best passing performance of his career, as he consistently drew double teams and found the open man — which happened to be Dario Saric twice in the clutch. Saric finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

J.J. Redick some big shots late as well, finishing with 26 points on 6-15 FG, 3-9 3PFG, and 11-11 FT.

The other story for the Sixers was Ben Simmons, who was held scoreless until the fourth quarter! Simmons struggled offensively, but kept his composure and made big plays down the stretch finishing with 7 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 7 turnovers.

Ben doesn’t change his game. 0 points, 30 points. You can’t tell. Winners mindset. Embiid’s best passing game of his career. Double me? I’ll pass it. Awesome to watch! Fun to watch 2 superstars learning to play together. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) December 13, 2017

Richaun Holmes got the start for the injured Robert Covington and played well, tallying 15 points and 11 rebounds. New Sixers Trevor Booker had another strong game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, and 0 turnovers in 20 minutes off the bench.

After the game, Brett Brown talked about the resilient win.