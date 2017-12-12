WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Rich Zeoli
3pm- While appearing as a guest on CNN, Congressman Joaquin Castro stated that he believed Donald Trump should resign from office.

3:20pm- Following Donald Trump’s twitter attack on Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused the President of slut-shaming.

3:25pm- During this morning’s episode of Morning Joe, host Mika Brzezinski accused Donald Trump of sexually harassing Sen. Kristen Gillibrand. 

3:35pm- Otto Voit, from Americans Against Double Taxation, joins the show to discuss the GOP Tax Reform Bill and the importance of preserving state and local tax deductions.

4:45pm- At today’s White House Press Briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to questions regarding Trump’s Kristen Gillibrand tweet. 

5:15pm- During his late night talk show, host Jimmy Kimmel begged Congress to continue funding the Children Health Insurance Program.

5:25pm- At Fordham University, several conservative students were asked to leave a campus coffee shop when an employee noticed the students were wearing MAGA hats.

 

