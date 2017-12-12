PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new trend this holiday season as some people aren’t just decorating trees this time of year.
Some women are now bedazzling their eyebrows.
Christmas tree eyebrows are one of the latest trends by beauty bloggers, which involves Christmas tree-like ornaments attached to brows.
It’s not just the women adorning their faces with festive Christmas ornaments, as some men are adding baubles to their beards.