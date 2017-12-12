By Shara Dae Howard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – From the Singing Fountain in South Philadelphia to the Miracle on South 13th Street, a new brand of holiday caroling echoed though the neighborhood.
It was an Un-Silent night along Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia, as a roving holiday chorus took a rather modern approach to Holiday Caroling, using only an app and a smart phone to spread a little holiday cheer.
From the old to the new… “We take to the streets with some festive music, it’s non denominational to get people into the spirit,” said organizer Mallory McKenna.
McKenna says she is carrying on a tradition that started 25 years ago in NYC and is now an international event. So how does this all work?
“We’ve moved passed the boombox. So, now there is an app and a bluetooth speaker,” said McKenna.
All in the effort to spread holiday cheer.