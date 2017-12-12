DALLAS (CBS) – A dramatic ending to a woman’s marathon race in Dallas over the weekend.
Chandler Self was way out in front in the BMW Dallas Marathon.
But when she was about 20 meters from the finish line, her legs started giving out.
That’s when 17-year-old Ariana Luterman saw what was happening and jumped into action.
“I picked her up, and I tried as hard as I could to carry her over to the finish line but she did it all by herself at the end. ” said Luterman. “That grit and determination it takes to get there, it was pretty amazing.”
Luterman helped Self across the finish line, and Self won the race.
She is the first woman to run an unofficial time of 2 hours, 53 minutes and 58 seconds.
She was treated after the race and is recovering.