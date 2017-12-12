PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will look to get back on the winning track tonight as they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Philadelphia has dropped four straight games, last time out on Sunday they lost on the road to New Orleans, 131-124. This slump has dropped the Sixers record for the season to 13-13. They are tied for third in the Atlantic Division.

On the injury front, center Joel Embiid (back), forward Robert Covington (back) and point guard T.J. McConnell (shoulder) are all game-time decisions tonight. Of the three, it would appear that Embiid is the most likely to be ready to go.

Minnesota comes into tonight’s game 16-11 and they have won three of their last four. They also last played on Sunday, beating Dallas at home, 97-92.

This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this season. They will also meet at the Center on March 24th.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with The Athletic Philadelphia’s Derek Bodner about the Sixers and tonight’s match-up.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.