By Dan Wing
Filed Under:Local TV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Service on SEPTA’s Warminster, Glenside Combined and Lansdale/Doylestown Lines has been suspended until further notice after a train struck an unoccupied car.

SEPTA says the crash happened near Mt. Carmel and Highland Avenues, between the Glenside and Jenkintown Stations.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where at least one person could be seen on a stretcher. Officials have not released any information on injuries.

SEPTA says service on all other regional rail lines is running with delays of up to 45 minutes as well.

