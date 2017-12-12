PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are considering acquiring free-agent pitcher Jake Arrieta.
The 31-year-old pitcher spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Cubs leading them to World Series in 2016. In 2015, Arrieta led the National League in wins (22) and won the Cy Young Award finishing with a 1.77 ERA in 33 starts.
Last season, Arrieta regressed a bit, going 14-10 in 30 starts with 3.53 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 168.1 innings.
Arrieta is considered to be the second best starting pitcher available on the free agent market, after Yu Darvish. He won’t come cheap. ESPN.com reports there are “indications that Arrieta is seeking $200 million.”
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter