WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Local TV, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are considering acquiring free-agent pitcher Jake Arrieta.

The 31-year-old pitcher spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Cubs leading them to World Series in 2016. In 2015, Arrieta led the National League in wins (22) and won the Cy Young Award finishing with a 1.77 ERA in 33 starts.

Last season, Arrieta regressed a bit, going 14-10 in 30 starts with 3.53 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 168.1 innings.

Arrieta is considered to be the second best starting pitcher available on the free agent market, after Yu Darvish. He won’t come cheap. ESPN.com reports there are “indications that Arrieta is seeking $200 million.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch