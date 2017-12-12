TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Tinicum Township have arrested a man they say is connected to a string of robberies.
Police say 41-year-old Ronald Ferrell has been arrested in connection with three robberies, along with a stolen vehicle.
Police say the robbery spree started on Nov. 24 when Ferrell stole a Ford Focus from a 66-year-old resident. The victim left his car on while he ran into a local sandwich shop, during which the suspect took the vehicle.
Shortly after this incident, police say the suspect then robbed a Subway Sandwich shop located off of Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester.
The next robbery occurred on Dec. 7, when the suspect robbed a Valero gas station in Essington.
On Dec. 11, police say Ferrell attempted to rob a local pizzeria before the owner chased him away from the store. It was at this time a Tinicum Township police officer observed the Ford Focus Ferrell had stolen and conducted a vehicle stop, after which Ferrell was taken into custody, according to authorities.
Ferrell is currently detained at George Hill Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.