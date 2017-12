PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The MLB winter meetings have begun in Orlando and the hot stove is on fire!

The Phillies are one of the more active clubs.

We’ll track the swirling Phillies-related rumors here.

Addison Reed

#Phillies, even after agreeing with Neshek, might not be done reinforcing their bullpen. Per sources, have had ongoing discussions with free agent Addison Reed. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2017

Jake Arrieta

Phillies are considering Jake Arrieta. Not perfect match since they are a year from possible contention but many of their execs know him well from when they were with the Orioles. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2017

Cesar Hernandez

Today's Cesar Hernandez-#Angels rumor: An official from a 3rd team, who has talked to the Phillies, suggests they'd be more interested in younger SPs or upper level prospects than arb-eligible types. That means Bridwell/Barria/Castillo instead of Heaney/Skaggs/Shoemaker. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) December 12, 2017

Manny Machado

Phillies love Machado but there are many hurdles. They’d likely need to extend him to make it make sense (not easy). Also, source says he’d be “shocked” if phils would part with Sixto Sanchez or Kingery, possible targets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2017

sources: orioles are starting to get calls on manny machado. here are a 4 teams that could make sense for him (if they are willing to deal him). https://t.co/X8tRMfVPRh — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 7, 2017

Phillies Have Re-Signed Pat Neshek