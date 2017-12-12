PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you live in Philadelphia, make sure you’re actually allowed to have a fresh-cut tree inside your home.

There’s a city ordinance many don’t know even exists.

Philadelphians living in apartment buildings or any home with more than two units may have to go the artificial route due to a nearly 30-year-old ordinance still in the books.

“It restricts live Christmas trees everywhere, except for one- and two-family dwellings,” said Karen Guss, a spokesperson for the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The concern is fire.

Guss says the restriction is meant to keep you safe, even though cities like New York, and even other towns in our region, have less restrictive laws.

“I think it’s a shame, but I guess safety reasons, it’s probably smart,” said Tom Spychalsi who lives in a single-family home.

“Philadelphia’s law is a little stricter than even the international code at this point,” said Guss.

Guss says city officials are not going door-to-door enforcing the ordinance.

“The point isn’t that any sort of city official is going to rush your apartment and drag out your beautifully decorated Christmas tree,” said Guss.

She does remind those shopping for a fresh-cut tree to make sure you’re actually allowed to have it in your home.

“It really is just an opportunity for the city to remind the residents,” said Guss.

Residents could get fined up to $300 for breaking the ordinance.