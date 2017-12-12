PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Emmy award-winning and Grammy nominated, Philadelphia Boys Choir will be drifting over the CBS3 airwaves once again Christmas weekend.

“The songs are challenging.” said Cameron Bowden.

“The choir is our home,” added Sean Harrington.

Since the choirs’ inception more than 50-years-ago, the group has toured the world and recorded with renown orchestras and soloists.

Jeff Smith, the artistic director and conductor, says directing these young men has its challenges, but it also rewards.

“Finding a way to get them all engaged is a challenge but when you do reach them..it’s very rewarding,” he said.

After 13 years of directing, Smith considers himself a role model.

“Especially when the kids come back years later and they tell you about the impact you’ve had in their life,” he said. “You are developing them not only musically but also their character.”

There are a few new surprises this year, including a piece Smith co-composed called “Emanuel,” as well as a piece from the polar express.

CBS 3 Eyewitness New will be airing Philadelphia Boys Choir sing all of your favorite holiday songs on Christmas morning.