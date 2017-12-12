WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Andrew Porter
By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –— Nick Foles

‘There is a reason I came back here,” Foles told the media on Tuesday. “I love this city, I love this team, I love this organization. I love seeing Carson from afar — I mean I wanted — being his teammates and helping him. This isn’t what a quarterback ever wants. You never want to see this happen, but my job is to go out and lead this team and I’m fully confident in that.”

Foles, 28, was a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 — while head coach Doug Pederson was on the staff under Andy Reid. Foles led the Eagles to a home-playoff game in January of 2014, a game they lost on a last-second field-goal to Malcolm Jenkins, Darren Sproles, and the New Orleans Saints.

After the game, Foles echoed the same sentiment, saying “I love this city.” 

