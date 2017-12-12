PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There will soon be a new area code in New Jersey, and along with it comes a new way to dial calls.
Starting Sept. 17, 2018, the 640 code will be added to the existing 609 code in central and southern New Jersey.
The new code will only be issued for new numbers, so current 609 numbers should not change.
However, the way you dial calls will be changing starting Jan. 20, 2018.
If you’re:
- Calling from a 609 or 640 area code to another 609 or 640, you’ll need to dial the area code and the seven-digit phone number. No need to dial a 1 first.
- Calling from 609 or 640 to 856 or any other area code other than 609 or 604, you’ll need to dial 1 plus the area code and the seven-digit telephone number.
- Calling from 856 to 609, 640 or any other area code other than 856, you’ll need to dial 1 plus the area code and the seven-digit telephone number.
- Calling from 856 to 856, you’ll just need to dial the seven-digit telephone number.
The new dialing procedure takes full effect on Aug. 18, 2018.
For more information on the new dialing procedure, click here.