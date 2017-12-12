WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:2017 Grammy's, Local TV

By Chantee Lans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The excitement is building for the GRAMMY Awards as a teacher from the Philadelphia-area is in the running for one of the awards.

Ralph Jackson teaches music to children in Lansdale, Pennsylvania and he could very well join the ranks of A-list music artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars to receive one.

Jackson will find out if he wins in early January. If he does, he’s going to the GRAMMY’s.

The 60th annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS3 on Sunday, Jan. 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

