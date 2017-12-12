WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Hanukkah, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is the first night of Hanukkah and it is time to celebrate. And there is no sweeter way to honor the Hanukkah season than with the traditional doughnut that is fried, and filled with meaning.

Robert Bennett of Classic Cake, a kosher bakery, shows how to make the perfect sufganiyot.

After a quick mix, softened butter is added.

In 30 minutes, the dough puffs up.

“You don’t want to punch it because it will rip away,” Bennett explained. “You want to just treat it with respect.”

The dough is then rolled out. Cut it into rounds before dunking it in hot oil for about minute and a half.

“And then when they are cool enough to touch, we will fill them with jelly and then eat them,” Bennett said.

You can fill them with many things but Bennett uses a raspberry filling and dusting on top of powdered sugar.

