PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a pair of men who robbed an elderly woman in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, after posing as utility workers.

Authorities say that at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, two men knocked on the door of an 82-year-old woman, living along Roosevelt Boulevard near Hartley Avenue.

“They represented themselves verbally as being employees of the water department and said they had to inspect her sink,” said Philadelphia Police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

He says the woman believed them and let them in her home.

“One of them went to the kitchen with her and had her turn on the sink, off and on,” he said. “Basically just as a rouse to distract her, while the other one searched her property and did steal a large quantity of money from her.”

Kinebrew says it’s a reminder to people to call 9-1-1 if they are not expecting utility workers at their door as part of the “Be Sure Before you Open the Door” safety campaign.

“People should just go and call 9-1-1, because then we can call them, with 100 percent authenticity that we are talking to the actual utility company, and then they can let us know whether or not someone came to the block,” he said.