WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Kristen Johanson, Philadelphia Police, Rhawnhurst, Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a pair of men who robbed an elderly woman in the city’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, after posing as utility workers.

Authorities say that at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, two men knocked on the door of an 82-year-old woman, living along Roosevelt Boulevard near Hartley Avenue.

“They represented themselves verbally as being employees of the water department and said they had to inspect her sink,” said Philadelphia Police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

He says the woman believed them and let them in her home.

“One of them went to the kitchen with her and had her turn on the sink, off and on,” he said. “Basically just as a rouse to distract her, while the other one searched her property and did steal a large quantity of money from her.”

Kinebrew says it’s a reminder to people to call 9-1-1 if they are not expecting utility workers at their door as part of the “Be Sure Before you Open the Door” safety campaign.

“People should just go and call 9-1-1, because then we can call them, with 100 percent authenticity that we are talking to the actual utility company, and then they can let us know whether or not someone came to the block,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch