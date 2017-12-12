WEATHER: Another Blast Of Arctic Air To Pummel Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Lancaster, Local TV

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in a Pennsylvania home in a murder-suicide.

Police Searching For Missing Camden County College Student

Manheim Township police say officers were called to the Lancaster Township home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police identified the two as 55-year-old Reynol Maymi and 36-year-old Jacqueline Vera. They said in a statement that investigators had determined that the deaths were “a domestic-related homicide suicide.”

Police said “This was not a random act of violence, and there is no continued threat to the community.” The firearm was recovered and had been legally purchased.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office said autopsies are planned Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch