PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are several shipping deadlines approaching as the holidays near.

Get your packages to the post office by Thursday if you want the standard ground delivery.

Secret Santa Donates More Than $40,000 To Pay For Layaway Items At Pennsylvania Walmart

FedEx has a Friday deadline for the standard ground service.

UPS gives customers until next Monday, Dec. 18 for its three-day select.

If you still need time to shop, the three major carriers will deliver closer to Christmas, but it will cost you more.

Teen Helps Struggling Runner Finish Marathon

The last day to ship FedEx for a guaranteed Christmas delivery is Thursday, Dec. 21.

The post office and UPS give you an extra day – Friday, Dec. 22 – to beat Santa.