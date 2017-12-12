PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will be back on home ice tonight as they welcome Toronto to South Philadelphia. This will be the first of five straight games at the Center for Dave Hakstol’s squad.

The Orange and Black have won three in a row as they swept their road trip through Western Canada, beating Calgary (5-2), Edmonton (4-2) and Vancouver (4-1). This surge has improved the Flyers record to 11-11-7 and with 29 points they are tied for seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

Toronto has 41 points (20-10-1) which is good for second place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have also won three in a row. They won’t have the services of talented young forward Auston Matthews tonight, he will miss his second straight game with an upper-body injury.

These two teams have already met once this season. On October 28th, the Flyers beat the Leafs in Toronto, 4-2.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about the recent turnaround for the Flyers and what to look for tonight.