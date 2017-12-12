PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb was mentioned in a lawsuit by a former wardrobe stylist alleging sexual harassment at the NFL Network by multiple ex-players and a former executive producer, according to USA Today.
The NFL Network has suspended three ex-players who were analysts due to the lawsuit: Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor. The three analysts are suspended “pending an investigation into these allegations,” according to USA TODAY Sports.
McNabb, Faulk, Evans, Taylor , and former executive producer Eric Weinberger were named in the lawsuit by Jami Cantor, a former colleague at the NFL Network. She accuses them of misconduct, citing multiple incidents. Cantor was reportedly fired in October 2016.
McNabb, 41, is no longer with the NFL Network and currently works for ESPN as a radio host. The former Eagles quarterback texted Cantor explicit comments, according to to the complaint.
An ESPN spokesman had no comment per ESPN.com, saying the company had just learned of the allegations.