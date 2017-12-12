EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A missing elderly man who reportedly suffers from dementia has been found dead.
Egg Harbor Township police say they were searching for William Froener, 91, of Egg Harbor Township since Sunday. He had a history of wandering away from his residence, said authorities.
On Monday, Dec. 11 police say Froener’s body was found in the wooded area near his residence located on Atlantic Ave.
Police have yet to determine Froener’s cause of death, however, foul play is not suspected.