PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With veto pen in hand, Governor Wolf is now awaiting a bill that would impose new restrictions on abortion that is on its way to his desk. The bill was given final legislative approval by the state House Tuesday night.

The bill would reduce the time allowed for most abortions in Pennsylvania by four weeks and would ban a procedure known as dilation and extraction.

House Republican Matt Baker says medical advancements have made fetuses viable and able to feel pain at earlier times in pregnancies.

“And that’s where it all comes down to…it’s about viability gestational age,” he said.

Even before final passage in the House, Governor Wolf was already touting his opposition to the bill in a slickly-produced, on-line campaign video.

“Senate Bill 3 is a particularly vile, I think, assault on a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions,” he said.

While the abortion bill was passed by comfortable margins in both the House and Senate, neither chamber put up enough votes to override a veto.