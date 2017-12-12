KPHO/KTVK Digital Team

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The spirit of the holiday season hit a patron of the Scottsdale 5 & Diner in a big way over the weekend. After quietly enjoying a breakfast of eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast, the anonymous customer left a ginormous $2,000 tip.

The diner added the massive tip to his $17.23 tab along with a request.

“Please split with the whole staff. Merry Christmas!” he wrote on the receipt.

Delia Meek, one of the waitresses at 5 & Diner, was stunned.

“We didn’t even realize it until we looked at the credit card and he was already gone,” she said. “He sat here for about an hour and watched everybody work, and the next thing we know when he left, that was the tip.”

Everybody who worked Saturday got $200. The waiter who served the generous secret Santa will get $400.

“It is the season where everybody struggles a little bit and this really helps everybody,” Meek said.

To say Meek and her coworkers are grateful is an understatement.

“I would say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you!'” she said. “I wish he was here. I would thank him in person, ya know, give him a big ol’ hug.”

By the way, we did the math (P%*X=Y) so you don’t have to. A $2,000 tip on a $17 bill is 11,764.71 percent. That’s not a typo. Just the math.

Merry Christmas, indeed! You, kind secret Santa, made some people extremely happy

