PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home has officially opened in Delaware County for cancer patients in need of refuge.
The mansion, called “Nick’s House,” was dedicated Monday night in Swarthmore.
It’s run by the HEADstrong Foundation.
The home will serve as free temporary lodging for cancer patients who have traveled to the Philadelphia area for their treatment.
The organization’s president lost her son to terminal cancer when he was 19.
“Nick’s House” will host seven patients at a time, along with their caregivers.
The organization says it will likely save thousands of dollars for each patient it takes in.