WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Chester County have arrested two people accused of stealing holiday gifts and tips that residents left for trash collectors.
On Dec. 11 Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they responded to a call about a man searching trash cans in the 1200 block of Upton Circle.
When police arrived near the scene they say they found a Ford Explorer parked illegally with a woman in the front passenger seat. Shortly after, police say the man accused of searching trash cans approached the Explorer.
Authorities say Joshua Michael Swavely, 28, of Narvon and Kimberly A. Verdi, 30, of Essington stole gifts meant for trash collectors in the area of MacKenzie Drive. No thefts were committed on Upton Circle.
Police have charged them with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, loitering and prowling at night. The pair were released on a summons.
Police would like to remind residents that the safest way to tip trash collectors or provide them with holiday gifts is to either hand deliver the gift directly to the team or contact the proper trash hauler for the jurisdiction.