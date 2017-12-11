PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the season’s first snowfall this weekend, more wintry weather is on the way with a string of snow chances this week.

The first chance at a few flakes materializes late day Tuesday as an arctic cold front clears the Delaware Valley. The first half of our Tuesday will feature scattered rain showers, but as much colder air blasts in during the afternoon, any lingering moisture could help generate a few snow showers, mainly after 5pm. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Arctic air entrenched and the combination of two more fast-moving disturbances will yield additional snow chances on Thursday and again on Friday.

Measurable snow is possible both days, yet current model data does not suggest significant accumulation, but be sure to stay tuned to the evolving forecast.