STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – A fraternity’s chapter house property at Penn State is closing this month after alumni became aware of “several reported violations.”
Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s House Corporation Alumni Board decided to make a “proactive, executive decision” to close the property on Dec. 17 for at least the rest of the 2017-2018 academic year.
SAE chief communications officer Brandon Weghorst says local alumni leaders first became aware of reports of violations on Dec. 5. They suspended all fraternity activity and notified university officials and the national organization.
Penn State has placed the chapter on interim suspension while it investigations. Weghorst says local and national fraternity leaders also have launched their own investigations.
Weghorst says alternative housing arrangements will be made for members who currently live in the property.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)