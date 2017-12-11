NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Three University of Delaware students were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

Newark police say the students were robbed on Saturday around 9:50 p.m. in the unit block of Benny Street.

According to police, the three 19-year-old students say they were approached from behind by two suspects while walking on Benny Street.

Police say one of the victims pulled out a handgun and demanded the students turn over their property.

One of the victims ran, while the other two gave the suspects their credit cards and a cell phone.

Police say the suspects then fled northwest on foot.

The suspects are described as white or Hispanic men, with a thin build, between the ages of 20 and 25, wearing hooded sweatshirts and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Skinner at 302-366-7100 ext. 3135, or JSkinner@newark.de.us.